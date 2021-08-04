New Delhi: Gold price today dropped. The gold rate on Wednesday fell by Rs 100 per 100 gram. The gold price for 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs 46,950. Gold rate in the international market rose. Spot gold went up by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,814.27 per ounce and the US Gold futures increased by 0.1 per cent at USD 1,816, according to details shared by goodreturns website.Also Read - Gold Price Today Witnesses Change; Revised Gold Rates Here

Gold Rate In India Today

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 47,040 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,320 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 44,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 47,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 47,040 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 46,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers please note that gold prices mentioned in the copy may not match with the rates at Jewellery shops.