Gold Price Today fell by Rs 1,000 per 100 gram. The Gold rate on Friday went down by Rs 100 per 10 gram bringing good news for buyers during the Holi 2021 weekend. If you are looking to buy the yellow metal on March 26, you have to pay Rs 43,920 for 10 gram of 22-carat gold and Rs 44,920 per 10 gram of 24-carat gold, according to a report by good returns website. The Gold price has shown a downward trend during the better part of March in India after peaking in February. Meanwhile, in global markets, gold prices were on decline as the rise in Coronavirus cases has been causing a fear around the world. Notably, Gold is considered a safe option to invest when there is a political turmoil or economic crisis.

22-carat Gold price today:

If you are buying 22-carat gold today you have to pay Rs 4,392 per 1 gram, Rs 35,136 per 8 gram, Rs 43,920 per 10 gram, and Rs 4,39,200 per 100 gram.

24-carat Gold price today:

If you are buying 24-carat gold Rs 4,492 per 1 gram, Rs 35,936 per 8 gram, Rs 44,920 per 10 gram, and Rs 4,49,200 er 100 gram.

Gold Price Today in Big Cities

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 44,150 Rs 48,160 Mumbai Rs 43,920 Rs 44,920 Kolkata Rs 44,340 Rs 47,040 Bengaluru Rs 42,000 Rs 45,820 Hyderabad Rs 42,000 Rs 45,820 Chennai Rs 42,350 Rs 46,200 Pune Rs 43,920 Rs 44,920 Ahmedabad Rs 44,500 Rs 46,370

22-carat Gold Price Today in Key Cities, States

If you are buying 22-carat gold in Kerala today, you have to pay Rs 42,000, In Lucknow Rs 44,150, in Vadodara Rs 44,500, in Jaipur Rs 44,150, in Coimbatore Rs 42,350, in Madurai Rs 42,350, in Vijaywada Rs 42,000, in Patna Rs 43,920, in Nagpur Rs 43,920, in Chandigarh Rs 44,150, in Surat Rs 44,500, in Bhubaneswar Rs 42,000, in Mangalore Rs 42,000, in Visakhapatnam Rs 42,000, in Nashik Rs 43,920, and in Mysore in Rs 42,000.

24-carat Gold Price Today in Key Cities, States

If you are buying 24-carat gold in Kerala today, you have to pay Rs 45,820, in Lucknow Rs 48,160, in Vadodara Rs 46,370, in Jaipur Rs 48,160, in Coimbatore Rs 46,200, in Madurai Rs 46,200, in Vijaywada Rs 45,820, in Patna Rs 44,920, in Nagpur Rs 44,920, in Chandigarh Rs 48,160, in Surat Rs 46,370, in Bhubaneswar Rs 45,820, in Mangalore Rs 45,820, in Visakhapatnam Rs 45,820, in Nashik Rs 44,920, and in Mysore in Rs 45,820.

Disclaimer: Readers please note that gold prices mentioned in the copy do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS and other taxes. Gold rates may vary at your local jeweller shops.