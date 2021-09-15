New Delhi: Gold price today fell by Rs 100 per 100 gram. After this fall, gold rate in the country has dropped to Rs 46,000-mark per 10 gram of 22-carat, according to good returns website. The downfall in rate is in line with decline in international gold prices and low demand, as per a PTI report. However, the low level of gold price brings much cheer for common buyers ahead of the festival season.Also Read - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shows Up in ‘Tax the Rich’ Gown at Met Gala 2021, Trolled on Twitter

Gold futures were trading lower by 0.19 per cent per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,369 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India. Analysts cited trimming of positions by participants as the reason behind the fall in gold futures, PTI reported. Also Read - 'Wrong and Baseless': Chhota Shakeel Denies D-company's Involvement in Pakistan-organised Terror Module Busted by Delhi Police

In the international market, spot gold remained stable at USD 1,802.86 per ounce. The US gold futures were at USD 1,803.80, Reuters reported. Also Read - PM Modi To Inaugurate New Defence Ministry Offices Part of Central Vista Project Today, 7000 Officials To Relocate

Gold Price Today

Gold price in Delhi Rs 46,140 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Chennai, you need to pay Rs 44,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 43,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Hyderabad, gold price is Rs 43,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 43,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Pune, gold price is Rs 45,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,180 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Jaipur, gold price is Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 46,140 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Patna, gold price is 45,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Nagpur, you need to pay Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold.

Gold price in states and cities vary due to different taxes levied on the precious metal. Meanwhile, gold rate mentioned in the copy do not include GST and taxes hence it may not match with the gold price at jewellery shops.