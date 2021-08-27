New Delhi: Gold price today dropped by Rs 2,700 per 100 gram. The fall in 10 gram of 22-carat gold rate is Rs 270. In the international market, gold prices were remained steady. Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to USD 1,793.68 per ounce, the US gold futures went up by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,796.70.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2021 LIVE Updates Day 3: Sakina Khatun in Action Shortly in Women's 50kg Final

Gold Rate Today

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,560 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 46,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 46,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 46,240 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers, please note that gold price mentioned in the copy may not match with rates at jewellery shop.