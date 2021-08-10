New Delhi: Gold Price today went down by whopping Rs 4,100 per 100 gram. The gold rate slipped Rs 410 per 10 gram. With this fall, the gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat is below Rs 46,000 at most places across India, as per details shared by goodreturns website.Also Read - Gold Price Today Drops Big; Check Revised Gold Rate City Wise

In the international market, Spot gold price witnessed marginal change at USD 1,730.47 per ounce, the US gold futures were up by 0.4 per cent higher to USD 1,732.90 per ounce, as per Reuters report.

Gold Price Today, Gold Rate

Gold rate in Mumbai today is Rs 45,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi today is Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 43,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 45,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 44,620 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 45,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 44,620 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate changes from state to state, city to city as there are different taxes. Gold price at jewellery shops differ from the gold rates mentioned in the copy.