New Delhi: Gold price has gone down by a staggering Rs 5,000 per 100 gram, according to data on good returns website. In the international market, gold rate was heading for the weekly drop, as per a Reuters report.

Gold prices on Friday increased in the futures trade, as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery was trading higher by 0.47 per cent to Rs 47,625 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,988 lots, as per details on MCX India website. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Spot gold was at USD 1,771.04 per ounce after hitting its lowest in nearly a month. The US gold futures were at USD 1,770.90, as per the Reuters report.

Gold Price Today

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,170 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,080 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,250 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 46,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,320 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 46,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 44,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,320 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,080 per 10 gram of 22-carat.