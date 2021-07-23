New Delhi: Gold price today dropped by a whopping Rs 2,200 per 100 gram. Gold rate fell by Rs 220 per 10 gram. The sharp fall on the gold prices means 10 gram of 22-carat gold price is down to below Rs 47,000. Meanwhile, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is down below Rs 48,000, according to rates provided by goodreturns.Also Read - Gold Price Today Drops; Check City-Wise Revised Gold Rates

Gold Rate Today In India

Gold rate in Mumbai today is Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 46,450 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Meanwhile, gold price dipped in the international market too. Spot gold dropped to 0.2 per cent at USD 1,803.33 per ounce and US Gold futures dropped by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,803.90.

Gold prices mentioned in the copy are without taxes hence rates may differ with the price list at jewellery shops.