New Delhi: Gold price today fell by Rs 2,900 per 100 gram. After the drop, the gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat was down below Rs 46,200-mark on Thursday, according to details provided by good returns website. Gold price witnessed some recovery paring previous losses but was still trading below as the US Dollar made gains. On the Multi Commodity Exchange India, gold was trading lower by 0.26 per cent per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,328 lots, PTI reported.Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Staggering ₹1,200; Revised Gold Price In Your City

In the international market, gold prices were nearing two-week low. Spot gold was stable at USD 1,789.39 per ounce and US gold futures were at USD 1,790.80, as per Reuters report. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops Big; Check Revised Gold Price In Your City

Gold Price Today, Gold Rate

Gold price today in Delhi is Rs 46,250 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,120 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,520 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kerala, gold rate is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,080 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Jaipur, gold price is Rs 46,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,250 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 45,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rates mentioned in the copy is without taxes and GST. That’s why the prices may not match with the rates at jewellery shops. Also Read - Gold Price Rises Again; Check Revised City-Wise Gold Rate Before Buying