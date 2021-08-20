New Delhi: Gold price today dropped by Rs 3,700 per 100 gram. This means gold rate has gone down by Rs 370 per 10 gram. The huge fall in gold rate comes after a steady upward movement in the prices, as per details share by goodreturns website. In the international market, Gold prices remained flat too. Spot gold was down at USD 1,780.43 per ounce, while the US gold futures was little changed at USD 1,782.40, Reuters reported.Also Read - Gold Rate Today Changes Big; Check Revised Gold Price In Your City

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,130 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 44,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,250 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 46,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is 46,250 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,130 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,130 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with gold prices at the jewellery shops.