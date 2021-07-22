New Delhi: Gold price today dropped by Rs 100 per 100 gram and Rs 10 per 10 gram. The dip in the Gold rate has kept the the price of the precious metal at Rs 47,100-mark per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate for 10 gram of 24-carat was at Rs 48,100-mark, as per details provide by the goodreturns website. However, gold price differs from state to state and city to city due to different taxes levied on the Gold.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Changes; Check Revised Price List City Wise

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India