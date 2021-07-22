New Delhi: Gold price today dropped by Rs 100 per 100 gram and Rs 10 per 10 gram. The dip in the Gold rate has kept the the price of the precious metal at Rs 47,100-mark per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate for 10 gram of 24-carat was at Rs 48,100-mark, as per details provide by the goodreturns website. However, gold price differs from state to state and city to city due to different taxes levied on the Gold.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Changes; Check Revised Price List City Wise
Gold Rate, Gold Price Today in India
Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Drops By Rs 1,500; Check City-Wise Price List Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Drops Big, Check City-Wise Price List
- Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 47,040 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,320 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,970 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,410 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,970 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,970 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,240 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,510 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,390 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,390 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 47,040 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,320 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Patna is Rs 47,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat.