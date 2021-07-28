New Delhi: Gold price today dropped by Rs 100 per 100 gram. This means gold rate fell by Rs 10 per 10 gram. With this gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat is Rs 46,650, according to goodreturns website. Meanwhile, gold price in the international market remained stable. Spot gold witnessed an upward trend by 0.4 per cent at USD 1,806.00 per ounce and the gold futures was up by 0.4 per cent to USD 1.806.90.Also Read - Watch Video to Know All About Priya Malik, Gold Medalist at World Cadet Wrestling Championship

Gold Rate Today in India

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,740 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 45,030 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 46,870 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,590 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,590 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,040 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,740 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 46,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price differs from state to state and city to city because of different taxes levied on Gold. Gold rates mentioned in the copy may not match with that of the jwellery shops. Also Read - Heartwarming: NDRF Personnel Rescue Dog From Rooftop of a Flood-Hit Kolhapur Hotel | Watch