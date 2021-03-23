Gold Price in India continues its downward trend as the rate has gone down by Rs 1,200 per 100 gram in India on Tuesday.The rates of yellow metal further slipped by Rs 120 per 10 gram. This means, 22-carat Gold Price today is Rs 4,38,000 per 100 gram and Rs 43,800 per 10 gram. The 24-carat Gold Price today is Rs 4,48,00 per 100 gram and Rs 44,800 per 10 gram. Also Read - Gold Price Goes Down Further! Check Today's Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Lucknow, Other Cities, States

22-carat Gold price in cities, states: 22-carat Gold prices per 10 gram vary from city to city and state to state.

– In Mumbai: Rs 43,800 Also Read - Gold Price Today, 11 March 2021: Gold Rates Remain Unchanged. Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai & Other Cities

– In Delhi: Rs 44,200

– In Chennai Rs 42,120

– In Kolkata: Rs 44,540

– In Bangalore: Rs 42,050

– In Hyderabad: Rs 42,050

– In Kerala: Rs 42,050

– In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 44,200

– In Maharashtra’s Pune: Rs 43,800

– In Ahmedabad: Rs 44,500

– In Rajasthan’s Jaipur: Rs 44,200

– In Bihar’s Patna: Rs 43,800

– In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: Rs 42,120

– In Gujarat’s Vadodara: Rs 44,500

24-carat Gold price in cities, states: 24-carat Gold prices per 10 gram vary from city to city and state to state.

– In Mumbai: Rs 44,800

– In Delhi: Rs 48,220

– In Chennai Rs 45,950

– In Kolkata: Rs 47,210

– In Bangalore: Rs 45,880

– In Hyderabad: Rs 45,880

– In Kerala: Rs 45,880

– In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 48,220

– In Maharashtra’s Pune: Rs 44,800

– In Ahmedabad: Rs 46,370

– In Rajasthan’s Jaipur: Rs 48,220

– In Bihar’s Patna: Rs 44,800

– In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: Rs 45,950

– In Gujarat’s Vadodara: Rs 46,370

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chandigarh Rs 44,200 Rs 48,220 Surat Rs 44,500 Rs 46,370 Vijayawada Rs 42,050 Rs 45,880 Madurai Rs 42,120 Rs 45,950 Bhubaneswar Rs 42,050 Rs 45,880 Visakhapatnam Rs 42,050 Rs 45,880 Nagpur Rs 43,800 Rs 44,800 Mysore Rs 42,050 Rs 45,880

Readers please note that 22-carat and 24-cara Gold prices today do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. This is why 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices may be different at your local jewellery shops.