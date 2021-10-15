New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2021, gold price was today increased by Rs 680 per 10 gram, according to details on good returns website. Any drop in the rate would have brought great cheer to common buyers. Meanwhile, gold prices fell in futures trade on Friday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand,Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 15, Friday: Dussehra Will Bring New Opportunities For These 3 Zodiac Signs
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold was trading lower by 0.04 per cent, to Rs 47,895 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,743 lots, according to data on MCXIndia website. Also Read - Durga Puja 2021: Burj Khalifa Pandal in Kolkata Sealed as Mammoth Crowds Trigger COVID Concerns
Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, as per a PTI report. Also Read - Gold Rate During Navratri, Durga Puja: Check Gold Price in Your City
In the international market, spot gold remained stable at USD 1,794.09 per ounce, the US gold futures were down, as per Reuters report.
Gold Price Today
- Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,970 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Delhi, gold price is Rs 46,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 47,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Bengaluru, gold price is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Kerala, gold price is Rs 44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,090 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,580 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 45,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Patna is Rs 46,090 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,970 per 10 gram of 22-carat.