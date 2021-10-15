New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2021, gold price was today increased by Rs 680 per 10 gram, according to details on good returns website. Any drop in the rate would have brought great cheer to common buyers. Meanwhile, gold prices fell in futures trade on Friday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand,Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 15, Friday: Dussehra Will Bring New Opportunities For These 3 Zodiac Signs

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold was trading lower by 0.04 per cent, to Rs 47,895 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,743 lots, according to data on MCXIndia website.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, as per a PTI report.

In the international market, spot gold remained stable at USD 1,794.09 per ounce, the US gold futures were down, as per Reuters report.

Gold Price Today