New Delhi: Gold price today decreased by Rs 1,900 per 100 gram. People buying gold on Saturday will have to pay Rs 190 less per 10 gram. The drop in gold rates will certainly bring cheers to gold buyers as wedding season has kick started across India. Also Read - Deepak Chahar's Supermodel Sister Malti Reacts After CSK Pacer's Record Feat vs KKR in IPL 2021 | SEE POST

In global markets, gold prices have dipped. Spot gold has slipped by 0.4 per cent to USD 1,777.24 per ounce. The US gold futures stood at 0.2 per cent lower at USD 1,777.8 per ounce. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Weekend Lockdown: All You Need to Know About Restrictions Here

Gold Price Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Other Cities in India

Gold Price today in Mumbai is Rs 45,060 for 22-carat, and Rs 46,060 for 24-carat. In Delhi, gold price is Rs 46,360 for 22-carat, and Rs 50,580 for 24-carat. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Jaya Prada To Give A Head Massage To Idol Nihal Tauro, Tap Feet on Dhafli Wale Dhafli Baja - Watch

Gold price on Saturday in Nagpur is Rs 45,060 for 22-carat, and Rs 46,060 for 24-carat. In Pune, Gold price is Rs 45,060 for 22-carat, and Rs 46,060 for 24-carat.

Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 44,950 for 22-carat, and Rs 49,040 for 24-carat. In Bangalore, gold price is Rs 44,800 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,870 for 24-carat. In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, gold price is Rs 46,360 for 22-carat and Rs 50,580 for 24-carat.

Gold Price Today in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 44,950 Rs 49,040 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,800 Rs 48,870 Patna Rs 45,060 Rs 46,060 Kerala Rs 44,800 Rs 48,870 Visakhapatnam Rs 44,800 Rs 48,870 Ahmedabad Rs 46,580 Rs 48,540 Chandigarh Rs 46,360 Rs 50,580 Jaipur Rs 46,360 Rs 50,580

Readers please note that the mentioned gold price rates do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS and other levies. Gold prices are likely tro vary in jewellery shops.