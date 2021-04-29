New Delhi: Gold Price rate today – Gold buyers can enjoy Thursday bonanza as price of the precious metal today fell by a whopping Rs 3,100 per 100 gram. This means, people buying 10 gram of gold will have to pay Rs 310 per 10 gram. This brings big cheer for gold buyers as wedding season across India has pushed a demand for the yellow metal. Also Read - 'Indian Strain' of COVID-19 Found In UK, US & 15 Other Countries, Says WHO Report

Meanwhile, in global markets, Gold prices increased after the US Federal Reserve has announced to maintain easy monetary policy to aid economic recovery amid on going Covid pandemic. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at USD 1,784.94 per ounce. The US gold futures also rose 0.6 per cent to USD 1,784.50 per ounce.

Gold Price Rate Today in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore (10 gram)

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 44,490 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,490 for 24-carat. In Delhi, gold price today Rs 45,690 for 22-carat and Rs 49,870 for 24-carat.

Gold price today in Pune is Rs 44,490 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,490 for 24-carat. In Nagpur, gold price is Rs 44,490 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,490 for 24-carat.

In Chennai, gold price is Rs 44,380 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,400 for 24-carat. In Bengalore, gold price is Rs 44,150 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,180 for 24-carat.

In Kolkata, gold price is Rs 46,440 for 22-carat, and Rs 49,140 for 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,150 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,160 for 24-carat.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. gold price is Rs 45,690 for 22-carat and Rs 49,870 for 24-carat.

Gold Rate Today

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 44,380 Rs 48,400 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,150 Rs 48,160 Patna Rs 44,490 Rs 45,490 Kerala Rs 44,150 Rs 48,160 Visakhapatnam Rs 44,150 Rs 48,160 Ahmedabad Rs 46,640 Rs 48,640 Chandigarh Rs 45,690 Rs 49,870 Jaipur Rs 45,690 Rs 49,870

Readers please note that the gold price rates mentioned in the copy do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS and other levies. Gold prices are likely to vary in jewellery shops.