Gold price today goes up by Rs 6,400 per 100 gram. Common man looking to buy Gold on Wednesday must take a note that Gold Price has gone up by Rs 640 per 10 gram. If you want to buy 22-carat gold today, you need to pay Rs 43,620 per 10 gram and Rs 4,36,200 per 100 gram. To buy 24-carat Gold today, one needs to spend Rs 44,620 per 10 gram and Rs 4,46,200 per 100 gram, according to Gold Price rates on Good Return website. Gold price has been going down in the better part of the March but on the last day of the month, the yellow metal price shoots up.

22-carat Gold Price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP

If you are buying 22-carat gold today in Delhi, you have to pay Rs 43,500. The 22-carat Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 43,620. In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the 22-carat gold price today is Rs 43,500. The 22-carat Gold price today in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are Rs 41,920, Rs 41,350, and Rs 41,350 respectively.

24 carat Gold Price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP

24-carat Gold price today in Delhi is Rs 47,450. If you are buying gold in Mumbai, the 24-carat gold price is Rs 44,620. In Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, 24-carat gold price is Rs 47,450. The 24-carat Gold price today in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are Rs 45,730, Rs 45,110, and Rs 45,110 respectively.

Gold Price Today in Cities, States in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Kerala Rs 41,350 Rs 45,110 Ahmedabad Rs 43,850 Rs 45,690 Bhubaneswar Rs 41,350 Rs 45,110 Pune Rs 43,620 Rs 44,620 Visakhapatnam Rs 41,350 Rs 45,110 Jaipur Rs 43,500 Rs 47,450 Patna Rs 43,620 Rs 44,620 Chandigarh Rs 43,500 Rs 47,450

Disclaimer: The 22-carat and the 24-carat gold rates shown above are not showroom prices. The rates of the precious metal are expected to change after the inclusion of Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Moreover, the prices of gold and silver vary across India due to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies