Gold price today went up by Rs 400 per 100 gram and Rs 40 per 10 gram. After this marginal increase, gold price on Tuesday is Rs 44,750 per 10 gram and Rs 4,47,500 per 100 gram of 22-carat. The gold rate today is Rs 45,750 per 10 gram, and Rs 4,57,500 per 100 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 11 April 2021: Gold Rates Witness Marginal Rise, But Still Down ₹9,808 From Record High

Gold Price Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Other Cities in India (10 gram)

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,750 for 22-carat and Rs 45,750 for 24-carat. In Delhi, the gold price is Rs 45,700 for 22-carat, and Rs 49,860 for 24-carat. Gold price today in Pune is Rs 44,750 for 22-carat and Rs 45,750 for 24-carat. In Nagpur, today’s gold price is Rs 44,750 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,750 for 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Check Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Other Cities

In Bengaluru, gold price is Rs 43,550 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,510 for 24-carat. In Chennai, gold price is Rs 43,880 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,780 for 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Price Today Soars Over ₹ 4.40 Lakh; Check Gold Rate Today In Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Lucknow, Other States, Cities

In Hyderabad, the gold price is Rs 43,550 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,510 for 24-carat. In Kolkata, gold price today is Rs 45,850 fort 22-carat and Rs 48,550 for 24-carat.

Gold Price Today in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 43,800 Rs 47,780 Bhubaneswar Rs 43,550 Rs 47,510 Patna Rs 44,750 Rs 45,750 Kerala Rs 43,550 Rs 47,510 Visakhapatnam Rs 43,550 Rs 47,510 Ahmedabad Rs 46,000 Rs 47,950 Chandigarh Rs 45,700 Rs 49,860 Jaipur Rs 45,700 Rs 49,860

Readers please note that Gold price rates today for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ.