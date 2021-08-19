New Delhi: Gold price today went up by Rs 70 per 10 gram. With this hike, gold rate has once again started to show upward movement in India. On the other hand, gold prices fell in the international market. Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent to USD 1,774.41 per ounce and the US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to USD 1,781.60 per ounce.Also Read - No Democracy, Only Sharia Laws: Senior Taliban Leader on Structure of Govt in Afghanistan

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price

Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 44,640 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,450 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,590 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 46,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Japiur is Rs 46,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,590 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price mentioned in the copy may not match with the gold rates at the jewellery shops.