New Delhi: A day after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps), gold rates in India rose by Rs 2,500 per 100 grams for 22-carat. The goodreturns.in website showed that 10 gram of 22-carat gold would cost you 46,800 as compared to Rs 46,550 yesterday. For the unversed, Gold price varies in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow and other states due to taxes levied on the yellow metal.

CHECK GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 46,800 Rs 51,050 Mumbai Rs 46,650 Rs 50,900 Kolkata Rs 46,650 Rs 50,900 Chennai Rs 46,970 Rs 51,240 Hyderabad Rs 46,650 Rs 50,900 Pune Rs 46,680 Rs 50,930 Ahmedabad Rs 46,700 Rs 50,950 Lucknow Rs 46,800 Rs 51,050

Besides, Indian rupee too witnessed strong rebound after RBI's rate hike announcement. The Indian currency recorded its highest gain in last 20 days. "Based on an assessment of the macroeconomic situation and its outlook, the MPC decided by a majority of five members out of six to increase the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9 per cent, with immediate effect," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, heading the MPC, announced the hike yesterday to subdue the inflation.