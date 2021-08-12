New Delhi: Gold price in August have remained lowest in the last 4 months. It is expected that gold rate will remain low throughout the ongoing month. The drop in gold price has brought cheers for buyers and offered ample opportunity for investors park their money, as per a report by good returns website. In India, gold price today remained low. In the international market, gold price remained stable. While Spot gold was valued at USD 1,750.34 per ounce, the US gold futures were flat at USD 1,753.40, as per a Reuters report.Also Read - Gold Price Today Drops By Rs 4,100; Check Revised Gold Rates In Your City

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gold Price in India

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 43,720 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 45,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 45,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 44,440 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 45,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 44,440 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 45,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rates mentioned in the copy may not match with the gold price at jewellery shops.