New Delhi: Gold price has gone down Rs 100 per 100 gram, according to data on good returns website. In the futures trade too, gold rates fell to Rs 49,302 per 10 grams, as per details on MCX India. This will bring cheers for common buyers amid the ongoing wedding season.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December was trading lower by 0.02 per cent, to Rs 49,302 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,889 lots as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, according to PTI report.

In the international market, gold rates remained stable. Spot gold remained steady at USD 1,862.81 per ounce, and the US gold futures were at USD 1,866.80, according to Reuters report.

Gold Price Today

Gold price today in Delhi is Rs 48,240 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 47,920 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 46,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 48,240 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 45,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 45,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 45,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 47,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,570 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 48,190 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 47,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers please note that rates mentioned in the copy may not match with that of prices at jewellery shops.