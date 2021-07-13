New Delhi: Gold price today dropped by Rs 100 per 100 gram. The decrease in 10 gram of Gold rate is Rs 10 gram. With this drop, gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat gold remains low at around

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,060 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,160 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

In Kolkata, Gold rate is Rs 47,370 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,070 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold price today is Rs 44,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,710 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,710 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Uttar Pardesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,790 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,840 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,700 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Meanwhile, Gold prices remained steady in the international market. Spot gold was up by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,807.22 per ounce and US gold futures were also increased by 0.1 per cent to USD

1,808.1.

Gold rates in India vary due to different taxes in different states. Gold prices mentioned in the copy may not match the gold rates at jewellery shops.