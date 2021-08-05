New Delhi: Gold Price today remained stable as the gold rate for 10 gram of 22-carat is at below Rs 47,000. Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices have gone down. Spot gold rate dropped by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,809.96 per ounce, while the US gold futures fell by 0.1 per cent at USD 1,812.80.Also Read - Gold Price Today Drops Big; Revised Gold Rate City Wise

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today

Gold price is Rs 46,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat in Mumbai.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 47,040 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 47,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 47,290 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 47,040 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 46,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price mentioned in the copy may not match with the rates at the jewellery shop. Also Read - Gold Price Today Witnesses Change; Revised Gold Rates Here