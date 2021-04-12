New Delhi: Gold Price today rose marginally as the month of April has failed to bring cheers for buyers so far. While the Gold Price on Monday rose by Rs 10 per 10 gram, the rate for 100 gram is up by Rs 100. Gold price remained relatively low in March but the Gold rate again started to increase as the new financial year began on April 1. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Lauds Kolkata Knight Riders on Their 100th IPL Win After Eoin Morgan-Led Side Beat SRH

So if you are buying 10 gram of 22-carat gold, you need to pay Rs 44,710 and Rs 4,47,100 per 100 gram of 22-carat gold. The 10 gram of 24-carat Gold will cost you Rs 45,710, and the price of 100 gram 24-carat gold is Rs 4,57,100.

Gold Price Today, Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Other Cities, States

Gold price today in Delhi is Rs 45,660 for 22-carat and Rs 49,810 for 24-carat.

If you are buying gold in Mumbai, the 22-carat will cost you Rs 44,710, and 24-carat will cost you Rs 45,710. In Bengaluru, 22-carat Gold price is Rs 43,410 and the 24-carat is Rs 47,360.

In Chennai, 22-carat gold price is Rs 43,750 and the 24-carat gold price is Rs 47,730.

Gold Price Today in Your City, State

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 43,750 Rs 47,730 Bhubaneswar Rs 43,410 Rs 47,360 Patna Rs 44,710 Rs 45,710 Pune Rs 44,710 Rs 45,710 Visakhapatnam Rs 43,410 Rs 47,360 Ahmedabad Rs 46,010 Rs 48,020 Chandigarh Rs 45,660 Rs 49,810 Jaipur Rs 45,660 Rs 49,810

In Hyderabad, 22-carat gold price is Rs 43,410, the 24-carat gold price is Rs 47,360. In Kolkata, 22-carat gold price is Rs 45,680, and 24-carat gold price is Rs 48,560. In Kerala, 22-carat gold price is Rs 43,410, and 24-carat gold price is Rs 47,360.

In Lucknow, 22-carat gold price today is Rs 45,660, the 24-carat gold price is Rs 49,810. In Maharashtra’s Nagpur, the 22-carat Gold price today is Rs 44,710 and 24-carat gold price today is Rs 45,710.

Readers please note that Gold price rates today for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ.