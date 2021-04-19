New Delhi: Gold price today rose marginally by Rs 10 per 10 gram. With this, the gold rate has hit peak so far in April which saw yellow metal getting costlier on all days in the month. The increase in the gold price has come even as the wedding season across India has kicked off amidst the exponential growth in Covid cases in the country. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Check Gold Rate In Your City As Wedding Season Increases Demand

Meanwhile, in the global markets, Gold prices on Monday were hovering near a seven-week peak hit in the previous session. This comes as a softer dollar and a retreat in the US Treasury yields has boosted demand for one of the most preferred metal assets during turbulent phases. Also Read - Gold Price Relief For Buyers! Check Gold Rate In Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities, States

Gold Price Rate Today in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Delhi

Both 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices differ from city to city and state to state in India. If you are buying 22-carat gold on Monday in Mumbai, you will require to pay Rs 45,010, and Rs 46,010 for 24-carat. Gold price today in Delhi is Rs 46,270 for 22-carat. In Kolkata, you need to pay Rs 46,310 for 22-carat, and Rs 49,010 for 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Price Today Goes Up, Check Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Other Cities

Gold price on Monday in Bengaluru is Rs 44,160 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,170 for 24-carat. In Hyderabad, gold rate is Rs 44,160 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,170 for 24-carat.

You can buy 22-carat gold in Chennai for Rs 44,530, and 24-carat for Rs 48,570. Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,010 for 22-carat and Rs 46,010 for 24-carat. In Nagpur, if you are buying gold, you need to pay Rs 45,010 for 22-carat, and Rs 46,010 for 24-carat.

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 44,530 Rs 48,570 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,160 Rs 48,170 Patna Rs 45,010 Rs 46,010 Kerala Rs 44,160 Rs 48,170 Visakhapatnam Rs 44,160 Rs 48,170 Ahmedabad Rs 46,610 Rs 48,560 Chandigarh Rs 46,270 Rs 50,020 Jaipur Rs 46,270 Rs 50,420

Gold buyers please note that Gold price rates today for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ.