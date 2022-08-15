New Delhi: The prices of both 22 and 24 carat gold in India remained the same today after a slight change of 0.52 per cent happened yesterday when compared to the day before. One gram of 22 carat gold will cost you Rs 4,815, same as that of yesterday. One gram of 24 carat gold is going to cost you Rs 5,253.Also Read - Gold Rate Today, July 14: Yellow Metal Slips Further. Check Latest Prices In Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai

Here's the list of gold rates in major Indian cities today.

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹49,140 ₹52,610 Mumbai ₹48,150 ₹52,530 Delhi ₹48,300 ₹52,690 Kolkata ₹48,150 ₹52,530 Bangalore ₹48,200 ₹52,580 Hyderabad ₹48,150 ₹52,530 Kerala ₹48,150 ₹52,530 Pune ₹48,180 ₹52,580 Vadodara ₹48,180 ₹52,580 Ahmedabad ₹48,200 ₹51,580 Lucknow ₹48,300 ₹52,690 Coimbatore ₹49,140 ₹52,610 Madurai ₹49,140 ₹52,610 Chandigarh ₹48,300 ₹52,690 Nashik ₹48,180 ₹52,580

The prices displayed in the above table have been compiled from GoodReturns. Local prices may differ than what is shown here as the enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.