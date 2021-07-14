New Delhi: Gold price today increased marginally by Rs 10 per 10 gram. Even after the hike in gold rate, 22-carat gold price price per 10 gram remained below Rs 47,000, according to rates provided by good returns website.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check City-Wise Gold Prices

Gold rate in Mumbai today is Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,900 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Delhi, gold rate is Rs 46,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,210 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,220 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,330 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,010 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,810 per 10 ram of 22-carat and Rs 48,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Kerala, gold price is Rs 44,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,900 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Ahmedabad, gold price is Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 46,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 51,210 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Nagpur, gold price is Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,900 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rates in India differ in state and city-wise because there are a number of taxes levied on the precious metal. Meanwhile, gold price mentioned in the copy may not match the rate list at jewellery shops in your area.

In the international market, gold prices were down. Spot gold price was down at USD 1,806.07 per ounce and the US gold futures dropped by 0.2 per cent at USD 1,807.20 per ounce.