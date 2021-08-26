New Delhi: Gold price in India today dropped by Rs 1,600 per 100 gram. Gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat has come down Rs 160. In the international market, spot gold came down by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,788.17 per ounce, the US gold futures were down at USD 1,789.80.Also Read - Gold Price Today Drops By Whopping Rs 3,700; Check Revised Gold Rate In Your City

Gold Rate Today

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,740 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,780 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 46,790 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 46,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,6430 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers please note that gold prices mentioned in the copy may not match with gold rates at the jewellery shops.