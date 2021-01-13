Gold, Silver Price Today: After three days of continuous decline, gold rates on Wednesday remained more or less steady. The February delivery of gold edged at Rs 49,130 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), showing a marginal decline of 0.074 per cent. Gold for April delivery was also trading at Rs 49,381, up by Rs 347. Also Read - Gold at Cheapest Rates: Govt Offering Chance to Buy Gold at Lowest Prices Between Jan 11-15 | Here's How

Notably, gold jewellery prices vary across India owing to excise duty, state taxes, and other factors.

Earlier on Tuesday, the bullion market saw a dip in gold and silver prices for the second consecutive day. The price of gold edged 0.03 per cent lower to Rs 49,328 per 10 gram, while silver futures dropped 0.22 per cent to Rs 65,414 per kg. In the previous session, gold had closed at the level of Rs 48,649 per 10 grams.

According to Good Returns website, the price of 22-karat gold in Delhi is Rs 48,360 per 10 gm, while it is Rs 46,770 per 10gm in Chennai.

Check gold rates in your city:

Chennai ₹46,770 Mumbai ₹48,590 Delhi ₹48,360 Kolkata ₹48,990 Bangalore ₹46,200 Hyderabad ₹46,200 Kerala ₹46,200 Pune ₹48,590 Vadodara ₹48,590 Ahmedabad ₹48,590

Meanwhile, the government is giving an opportunity to the customers to buy gold bonds at cheap rates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently released the ninth series of Sovereign Gold Bonds, through which people can purchase the yellow metal at affordable prices from January 11 to January 15.

The RBI has set the price of gold at Rs 5,104 per gram, which is less than the market rate. Customers will get an additional discount of Rs 50 per gram if they make digital payment.