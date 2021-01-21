Gold Price Today, January 21, 2021: In tune with the global trends as Joe Biden officially takes over the White House, gold price in India on Thursday breached Rs 50,000-mark once again, while silver was trading 0.70 per cent higher. Experts said that gold is supported by the weakening of the US dollar amid the increased hope for US stimulus package. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Ahead of Biden Inauguration, Yellow Metal Rates Surge to Rs 49,010 Per 10 gm

The number of investors for the yellow metal has taken a dip due to the extreme volatility of the inauguration of the US President.

On MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), February gold futures edged 0.30 per cent higher today at Rs 49,685 per 10 grams, as per market rates at 9.30 AM. Meanwhile, silver rates surged by more than Rs 1,000 to Rs 67,456 per kg.

On the international front too, gold and silver rates settled on a positive note. Gold contracts traded at USD 1,866.50 per troy, while March silver price surged at USD 25.77 per ounce.

Check the price for 22-karat gold in your city:

According to the Good Returns website this morning, the price for 22-karat gold in Delhi stands at Rs 47,920, while the price was Rs 48,110 in Mumbai. In Chennai, gold is being sold at Rs 46,520, while the price in Kolkata is Rs 48,440.