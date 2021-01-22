Gold Price Today: A day after witnessing a marginal hike, gold futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.18 per cent or Rs 88 at Rs 49,360 per 10 grams. Silver futures, on the other hand, was trading 0.77 percent lower at Rs 66,784 a kilogram.

In National Capital Delhi, the price for 22-karat gold stands at 48,410, while in Mumbai it slumped to Rs 48,610 according to the Good Returns website.

Chennai ₹46,920 Lucknow ₹48,410 Jaipur ₹48,410 Kolkata ₹48,370 Bangalore ₹46,100 Hyderabad ₹46,100 Kerala ₹46,100 Pune ₹48,610 Vadodara ₹48,990 Ahmedabad ₹48,990

Speaking to Money Control, Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart said that both the precious metals are expected to remain volatile and further weakness in the dollar index could support prices at lower levels.

“On MCX, gold has support at 49,200-48,950 and resistance at 49,750-50,000. Silver has support at 66,800-66,200 and resistance at 68,000-68,500,” Moneycontrol quoted Jain as saying.