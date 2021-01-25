Gold Price Today, 25th January 2021: February gold futures on Monday fell by 0.02 per cent or Rs 10 to Rs 49,320 per 10 grams on MCX despite positive cues on the global front. The price of yellow metal in Delhi was recorded at Rs 48,080 per 10 grams for 22-karat gold. Meanwhile, silver prices rose slightly by 0.4 per cent at Rs 66,848 per kg. Also Read - Gold Price Today, January 22: Yellow Metal Slips Below 49,400 | Check Rates in Your City

Gold rates have slipped for the third day in a row. It is down about Rs 7,000 from the record rates in August. In the previous session, gold price fell by 0.5 per cent, while silver rates dropped 0.9 per cent. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Crosses Rs 50,000-mark Yet Again | Check Price in Your City

As per the Good Returns website, gold price in Chennai today is Rs 46,530 per 10 grams, while the rates stand at Rs 48,320 in Mumbai. In Kolkata gold is being sold at Rs 48,650 per 10 grams. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Ahead of Biden Inauguration, Yellow Metal Rates Surge to Rs 49,010 Per 10 gm

Check gold price in your city:

City 22-Karat Gold Price Today Chennai ₹46,530 Mumbai ₹48,320 Delhi ₹48,080 Kolkata ₹48,650 Bangalore ₹45,930 Hyderabad ₹45,930 Kerala ₹45,930 Pune ₹48,320 Vadodara ₹49,430 Ahmedabad ₹49,430 Lucknow ₹48,080 Jaipur ₹48,080

Notably, gold prices edged higher in the international markets on hopes of a massive economic stimulus in the US in view of Biden’s win. As a result, analysts have said that the fiscal measures will continue to support the yellow metal prices.

It must also be noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2021 on February 1.