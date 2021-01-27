Gold Price Today, 27th January 2021: Gold rates in India dropped for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday amid weak global cues. On MCX (Multi-Commodity Exchange), gold futures were down 0.6 per cent to a one-month low of Rs 48,845 per 10 grams. Notably, silver futures also fell by 0.6 per cent to Rs 66,130 per kg. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 28 January 2021: Check Rates of 22k Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Notably, Indian markets were closed yesterday for a public holiday in view of Republic Day. In international markets, gold prices have come under pressure over the past few days due to an expected delay on economic stimulus in the US.

Check gold price in your city:

According to Good Returns website, the price of 10 gms of 22-karat gold in Delhi-NCR slumped to 48,090, while in Mumbai it was Rs 48,330.

City 22-Karat Gold Price Today Chennai ₹46,360 Mumbai ₹48,330 Delhi ₹48,090 Kolkata ₹48,660 Bangalore ₹45,750 Hyderabad ₹45,750 Kerala ₹45,750 Pune ₹48,330 Vadodara ₹49,440 Ahmedabad ₹49,440 Lucknow ₹48,090 Jaipur ₹48,090

Notably, prices of the yellow metal may fluctuate again as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2021 on February 1.