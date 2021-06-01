New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price today went up marginally by Rs 10 per 10 gram. If you are buying 100 gram Gold, you need to pay Rs 100 extra. Overall, 10 gram of 22-carat gold price today is hovering around Rs 46,700-mark. The 10 gram of 24-carat gold rate is around Rs 47,700. However, gold price rate varies across cities in India due to different taxes levied by different state governments. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 31 May 2021: Check 22, 24-carat Gold Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore And Other Cities

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 47,710 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 46,710 per 22-carat. Gold rate in Pune is Rs 47,710 per 24-carat. Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,710 per 22-carat. Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,710 per 24-carat.

While, wedding season was expected to boos the demand for the gold, Covid second wave and lockdown measures have an impact on the business. The All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking immediate financial assistance and banking related relief for the stressed gem, jewellery and allied businesses post the devastating second wave of the Covid pandemic.

Gold Price, Gold Rate Today

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 46,290 Rs 50,490 Bangalore Rs 45,910 Rs 50,080 Pune Rs 46,710 Rs 47,710 Vadodara Rs 48,310 Rs 50,310 Jaipur Rs 46,880 Rs 50,880 Kerala Rs 45,910 Rs 50,080 Patna Rs 46,710 Rs 47,710 Nagpur Rs 46,710 Rs 47,710 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,910 Rs 50,080 Ahmedabad Rs 48,310 Rs 50,310

Readers, please note that gold price for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story does not include the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, making charges at jewellery stores and other levies slapped by state governments. Gold prices are likely to differ at different jewellery shops.