New Delhi: Gold Rate – Gold Price today remained stable. If you are buying 10 gram of 22-carat gold at around Rs 47,600. Gold buyers need to pay at around Rs 48,600 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in June has more or less showed upward trend. The ongoing Covid pandemic has an effect on the demand for Gold. Also Read - Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Cricket Streaming PSL 2021, Match 17 - When And Where to Peshawar vs Lahore Live Stream Match Online and on TV in India

In global market, gold price has remained subdued. Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at USD 1,886.66 per ounce. The US gold futures also fell 0.4 per cent to USD 1,888.50 per ounce. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Row: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Spoke to Amit Kumar, Says 'Controversy Blown Out of Proportion'

Gold rate in Mumbai today is Rs 47,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 48,680 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 48,040 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate in Delhi is Rs 52,420 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Mother Along With 5 Daughters Jump to Death in Front of Speeding Train in Chhattisgarh

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 47,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold and Rs 48,680 per 10 gram of 24-carat gold. Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 47,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold and Rs 48,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold.

Gold Price, Gold Rate in India

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 46,300 Rs 50,500 Bangalore Rs 45,900 Rs 50,070 Pune Rs 47,680 Rs 48,680 Vadodara Rs 48,400 Rs 50,430 Jaipur Rs 48,040 Rs 52,420 Kerala Rs 45,900 Rs 50,070 Patna Rs 47,680 Rs 48,680 Nagpur Rs 47,680 Rs 48,680 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,900 Rs 50,070 Ahmedabad Rs 48,400 Rs 50,400

Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 45,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,070 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Kerala is Rs 45,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,070 per 10 gram of 24-carat gold.