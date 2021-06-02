New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price Today is up slightly by Rs 10 per 10 gram. Gold rate for 100 gram is up by Rs 100. Gold buyers need to pay Rs 46,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat. You need to pay around Rs 47,900 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price rate has been showing an upward trend since the fag end of May. For the first two days in June, Gold price has gone up consecutively. Also Read - Gold Price Today, June 1 2021: Check 22, 24-carat Gold Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Other Cities
Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold. Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 47,910 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 46,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold. Gold rate in Pune is Rs 47,910 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 47,910 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
Gold Price, Gold Rate Today
|City
|22-carat gold price today
|24-carat gold price today
|Chennai
|Rs 46,580
|Rs 50,880
|Bangalore
|Rs 46,110
|Rs 50,310
|Pune
|Rs 46,910
|Rs 47,910
|Vadodara
|Rs 48,510
|Rs 50,510
|Jaipur
|Rs 46,990
|Rs 50,990
|Kerala
|Rs 46,110
|Rs 50,310
|Patna
|Rs 46,910
|Rs 47,910
|Nagpur
|Rs 46,910
|Rs 47,910
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 46,110
|Rs 50,310
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 48,510
|Rs 50,510
Readers please note that the daily gold price rates vary in state and city-wise since different state governments levy different taxes on gold. It must be noted that due to GST and making charges gold price rates mentioned in the copy may not match with the rates at jewellery shops.