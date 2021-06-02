New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold Price Today is up slightly by Rs 10 per 10 gram. Gold rate for 100 gram is up by Rs 100. Gold buyers need to pay Rs 46,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat. You need to pay around Rs 47,900 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price rate has been showing an upward trend since the fag end of May. For the first two days in June, Gold price has gone up consecutively. Also Read - Gold Price Today, June 1 2021: Check 22, 24-carat Gold Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Other Cities

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold. Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 47,910 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 46,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold. Gold rate in Pune is Rs 47,910 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 47,910 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Price, Gold Rate Today

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 46,580 Rs 50,880 Bangalore Rs 46,110 Rs 50,310 Pune Rs 46,910 Rs 47,910 Vadodara Rs 48,510 Rs 50,510 Jaipur Rs 46,990 Rs 50,990 Kerala Rs 46,110 Rs 50,310 Patna Rs 46,910 Rs 47,910 Nagpur Rs 46,910 Rs 47,910 Bhubaneswar Rs 46,110 Rs 50,310 Ahmedabad Rs 48,510 Rs 50,510

Readers please note that the daily gold price rates vary in state and city-wise since different state governments levy different taxes on gold. It must be noted that due to GST and making charges gold price rates mentioned in the copy may not match with the rates at jewellery shops.