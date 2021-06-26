Gold price today (Saturday), June 26, 2021: Gold rates in India today dipped slightly, as per the Good Returns website. The dip in gold prices can bring relief to people looking to buy gold today. The prices of 10 gram 22-carat gold in India today dipped by Rs 10, with the rate coming down to Rs 46,120. Meanwhile, the 10 gram 24-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, to be sold at Rs 47,120. Also Read - Gold Hallmarking New Guidelines: What Happens to Your Gold Jewellery at Home? Check Full Details

Meanwhile, the 10-gram 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,250 in Delhi today while 100-gram is being sold at Rs 5,02,500. Meanwhile, 10-gram of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,150 while the 100 grams can be purchased at Rs 4,61,500.

An analysis of gold rates in the past 6 days

The prices of gold on Saturday dipped by Rs 10 for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold. On Friday, there was a significant dip of Rs 60 for 22-carat and 24-carat gold. June 24 (Thursday) saw the prices climbing by Rs 40, with 22-carat being sold at Rs 46,190 and 24-carat at 47,190. Wednesday (June 23) showed a rise of Rs 30 taking the price of 22-carat gold to Rs 46,150 and the rate of 24-carat gold to 47,150. June 22 (Tuesday) saw a big decline of Rs 100 for both categories of gold. The 22-carat gold was sold at Rs 46,120 while the 24-carat was sold for Rs 47,120.

Check gold rate in your city here: (Credit: The Good Returns website)

Readers, please note that gold rates mentioned in the copy differ from the gold prices at jewellery shops.