Gold Price Today, June 27, 2021: Gold rates in India today (Sunday) showed a slight increase, according to The Good Returns website. The prices of 10-gram 22-carat gold today stand at Rs 46,160, going up by Rs 10 from yesterday when the yellow metal was being sold at Rs 46,150. Meanwhile, 100 gram of 22-carat gold registered a rise of Rs 100, jumping to Rs 4,61,600.

Coming to 24-carat gold, both 10-gram and 100-gram categories rose by Rs 10 and Rs 100 respectively. You can buy 10-gram of 24-carat gold for Rs 47,160 and 100 grams for Rs 4,71,600.

An analysis of gold rates in the past 6 days

The prices of gold on Sunday increased marginally by Rs 10 for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold. Saturday saw a rise of Rs 20 with the price of gold standing at Rs 46, 150. On Friday, there was a significant dip of Rs 60 for 22-carat and 24-carat gold. June 24 (Thursday) saw the prices climbing by Rs 40, with 22-carat being sold at Rs 46,190 and 24-carat at 47,190. Wednesday (June 23) showed a rise of Rs 30 taking the price of 22-carat gold to Rs 46,150 and the rate of 24-carat gold to 47,150. June 22 (Tuesday) saw a big decline of Rs 100 for both categories of gold. The 22-carat gold was sold at Rs 46,120 while the 24-carat was sold for Rs 47,120.

Check gold rate in your city here: (Credit: The Good Returns website)

Readers, please note that gold rates mentioned in the copy differ from the gold prices at jewellery shops.