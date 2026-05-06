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Gold price Today Live: Gold prices across India witnesses marginal drop, check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur

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Gold price Today Live: Gold prices across India witnesses marginal drop, check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur

According to the India Bullions data, 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 1,50,330 per 10 grams at 7:01 am. 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 1,37,803 per 10 grams. Silver prices today are at Rs 2,44,670 (Silver 999 Fine), data showed.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: On May 6, the gold prices in India remained largely steady. According to the latest market reports, 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates, along with 999 fine silver prices, are witnessing marginal gains across major Indian cities. As per Monday’s closing level, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) gold traded flat at Rs 1,49,759 per 10 grams, while silver stood at Rs 2,44,420 per kg.

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Gold traded higher today after US President Donald Trump hinted at progress on a final agreement with Iran, reducing inflationary pressure. Bullion rose to USD 4,590 an ounce globally, after moving 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday. As per the India Bullions data, 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 1,50,330 per 10 grams at 7:01 am, while 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 1,37,803 per 10 grams. Silver prices today are at Rs 2,44,670 (Silver 999 Fine), data showed.

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