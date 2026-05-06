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Gold price Today Live: Gold prices across India witnesses marginal drop, check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur

According to the India Bullions data, 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 1,50,330 per 10 grams at 7:01 am. 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 1,37,803 per 10 grams. Silver prices today are at Rs 2,44,670 (Silver 999 Fine), data showed.

Published date india.com Updated: May 6, 2026 8:57 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
India, gold reserve, United States, Israel, Iran, London, New York, Reserve Bank of India, RBI, Bank of England, Bank for International Settlements
(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: On May 6, the gold prices in India remained largely steady. According to the latest market reports, 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates, along with 999 fine silver prices, are witnessing marginal gains across major Indian cities. As per Monday’s closing level, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) gold traded flat at Rs 1,49,759 per 10 grams, while silver stood at Rs 2,44,420 per kg.

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Gold traded higher today after US President Donald Trump hinted at progress on a final agreement with Iran, reducing inflationary pressure. Bullion rose to USD 4,590 an ounce globally, after moving 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday. As per the India Bullions data, 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 1,50,330 per 10 grams at 7:01 am, while 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 1,37,803 per 10 grams. Silver prices today are at Rs 2,44,670 (Silver 999 Fine), data showed.

Gold Price Today Live UPDATES:

Live Updates

  • May 6, 2026 8:57 AM IST

    Gold price Today Live: The yellow metal traded higher on May 6 after US President Donald Trump hinted at progress on a final agreement with Iran, reducing inflationary pressure.

  • May 6, 2026 8:41 AM IST

    Gold price Today Live: According to Monday, May 4 closing level, Multi commodity exchange of India (MCX) gold traded flat at Rs 1,49,759 per 10 grams, while silver stood at Rs 2,44,420 per kg.

  • May 6, 2026 8:36 AM IST

    Gold price Today Live: Gold prices in India remained largely steady on Wednesday, May 6, with 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates, along with 999 fine silver prices witnessing marginal gains across major Indian cities.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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