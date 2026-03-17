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Gold Price Today, March 17 Live: Have Gold and Silver rates dropped? Check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Telangana, Noida

Gold, silver rates today: Spot gold rate on Tuesday was trading marginally higher at USD 5,008 per ounce; meanwhile, spot silver prices were down 0.21 percent to USD 80.5 per ounce during the Asian trading hours.

Published date india.com Published: March 17, 2026 7:42 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
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New Delhi: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures spiked by 0.1 percent, gaining Rs 154 to reach Rs 1,55,890 per 10 grams today. To recall, in the previous trading session, it had closed at Rs 1,55,736 per 10 grams. Notably, in the futures market, gold had touched an all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams on January 29 this year. In Delhi’s bullion market, gold prices declined for the third consecutive day, falling by Rs 2,950 to Rs 1,60,250 per 10 grams (including all taxes). As per the GoodReturns, the price of 24-carat gold dropped to Rs 1,57,570 per 10 grams. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,55,714 per 10 grams on Tuesday morning. Below are the latest gold rates for 24, 23, 22, 18, and 14 carat, based on the latest IBJA data. Those planning to buy gold jewellery can also check the latest city-wise jewellery rates below.

According to IBJA, today’s gold rates are as follows (Gold Rate Today):

Purity by Carat Morning Rate Afternoon Rate Evening Rate
24 Carat Gold ₹1,55,714 per 10 grams
23 Carat Gold ₹1,55,090 per 10 grams
22 Carat Gold ₹1,42,634 per 10 grams
18 Carat Gold ₹1,16,786 per 10 grams
14 Carat Gold ₹91,093 per 10 grams

24 Carat, 22 Carat, and 18 Carat Gold Prices (What is Today’s Gold Price?) | City-wise Gold Price (per 10 grams) 

City 24 Carat Gold (10g) 22 Carat Gold (10g)
18 Carat Gold (10g)
Delhi ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220
Mumbai ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070
Kolkata ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070
Chennai ₹160,480 ₹147,100 ₹124,000
Patna ₹157,470 ₹144,350 ₹118,120
Lucknow ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220
Kanpur ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220
Meerut ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220
Ayodhya ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220
Chandigarh ₹157,570 ₹144,300 ₹118,220
Gurugram ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220
Jaipur ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220
Ludhiana ₹157,570 ₹144,550 ₹118,220
Guwahati ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070
Indore ₹157,470 ₹144,450 ₹118,120
Ahmedabad ₹157,470 ₹144,350 ₹118,120
Pune ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070
Surat ₹157,470 ₹144,350 ₹118,120
Vadodara ₹157,470 ₹144,350 ₹118,120
Nagpur ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070
Nashik ₹157,450 ₹144,330 ₹118,100
Bengaluru ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070
Bhubaneswar ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070
Cuttack ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070
Raipur ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070
Hyderabad ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070
Kerala ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070

Live Updates

  • Mar 17, 2026 8:32 AM IST

    Gold Price Today LIVE: Gold prices began the week on a downward note. On Monday, gold prices in the futures market fell by Rs 2,225, dropping to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams.

  • Mar 17, 2026 8:08 AM IST

    Gold Price Today Live: According to GoodReturns, the price of 24-carat gold dropped to Rs 1,57,570 per 10 grams. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,55,714 per 10 grams on Tuesday morning.

  • Mar 17, 2026 8:01 AM IST

    Gold Price Today Live: In Delhi’s bullion market, gold prices declined for the third consecutive day, falling by rs 2,950 to Rs 1,60,250 per 10 grams (including all taxes).

  • Mar 17, 2026 7:45 AM IST

    Gold Price Today Live: On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose by 0.1%, gaining Rs 154 to reach Rs 1,55,890 per 10 grams today. In the previous trading session, it had closed at Rs 1,55,736 per 10 grams

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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