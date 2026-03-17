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Gold Price Today, March 17 Live: Have Gold and Silver rates dropped? Check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Telangana, Noida

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Gold Price Today, March 17 Live: Have Gold and Silver rates dropped? Check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Telangana, Noida

Gold, silver rates today: Spot gold rate on Tuesday was trading marginally higher at USD 5,008 per ounce; meanwhile, spot silver prices were down 0.21 percent to USD 80.5 per ounce during the Asian trading hours.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures spiked by 0.1 percent, gaining Rs 154 to reach Rs 1,55,890 per 10 grams today. To recall, in the previous trading session, it had closed at Rs 1,55,736 per 10 grams. Notably, in the futures market, gold had touched an all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams on January 29 this year. In Delhi’s bullion market, gold prices declined for the third consecutive day, falling by Rs 2,950 to Rs 1,60,250 per 10 grams (including all taxes). As per the GoodReturns, the price of 24-carat gold dropped to Rs 1,57,570 per 10 grams. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,55,714 per 10 grams on Tuesday morning. Below are the latest gold rates for 24, 23, 22, 18, and 14 carat, based on the latest IBJA data. Those planning to buy gold jewellery can also check the latest city-wise jewellery rates below.

According to IBJA, today’s gold rates are as follows (Gold Rate Today):

Purity by Carat Morning Rate Afternoon Rate Evening Rate 24 Carat Gold ₹1,55,714 per 10 grams — — 23 Carat Gold ₹1,55,090 per 10 grams — — 22 Carat Gold ₹1,42,634 per 10 grams — — 18 Carat Gold ₹1,16,786 per 10 grams — — 14 Carat Gold ₹91,093 per 10 grams — —

24 Carat, 22 Carat, and 18 Carat Gold Prices (What is Today’s Gold Price?) | City-wise Gold Price (per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat Gold (10g) 22 Carat Gold (10g) 18 Carat Gold (10g) Delhi ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220 Mumbai ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070 Kolkata ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070 Chennai ₹160,480 ₹147,100 ₹124,000 Patna ₹157,470 ₹144,350 ₹118,120 Lucknow ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220 Kanpur ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220 Meerut ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220 Ayodhya ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220 Chandigarh ₹157,570 ₹144,300 ₹118,220 Gurugram ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220 Jaipur ₹157,570 ₹144,450 ₹118,220 Ludhiana ₹157,570 ₹144,550 ₹118,220 Guwahati ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070 Indore ₹157,470 ₹144,450 ₹118,120 Ahmedabad ₹157,470 ₹144,350 ₹118,120 Pune ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070 Surat ₹157,470 ₹144,350 ₹118,120 Vadodara ₹157,470 ₹144,350 ₹118,120 Nagpur ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070 Nashik ₹157,450 ₹144,330 ₹118,100 Bengaluru ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070 Bhubaneswar ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070 Cuttack ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070 Raipur ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070 Hyderabad ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070 Kerala ₹157,420 ₹144,300 ₹118,070

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