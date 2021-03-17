New Delhi: Gold price, rate today, March 17 – Gold price rates have remained stable today in India. While the 22 carat Gold price per 10 gram is Rs 43,840, the 24 carat Gold price per 10 gram is Rs 44,840. The 100 gram 22 carat Gold price is Rs 4,38,400, and the 100-gram 24-carat gold rate is Rs 4,48,400. Gold price rates do vary in states and cities across India, as per a report on good returns website. Investors in India do consider Gold as a viable investment and think that Gold plays a hedge against inflation. India.com brings you the daily Gold price rates. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 16 March 2021: Gold Rates Fall; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold price, rate (22 carat) city wise: Gold price rate in Delhi is Rs 44,150, in Mumbai is Rs 43,840, in Kolkata Rs 44,270, in Chennai Rs 42,270, in Bangalore Rs 42,010, in Hyderabad Rs 42,010, in Pune Rs 43,840, in Lucknow Rs 44,150, in Ahmedabad Rs 44,500, in Patna Rs 43,840, in Chandigarh Rs 44,150, in Kerala Rs 42,010, Bhubaneswar Rs 42,010.

Gold price, rate (22 carat) city wise: Gold price rate in Delhi is Rs 48,160, in Mumbai is Rs 44,840, in Kolkata Rs 46,910, in Chennai Rs 46,110, in Bangalore Rs 45,830, in Hyderabad Rs 45,830, in Pune Rs 44,840, in Lucknow Rs 48,160, in Ahmedabad Rs 46,370, in Patna Rs 44,840, in Chandigarh Rs 48,160, in Kerala Rs 45,830, and Bhubaneswar Rs 45,830.

Readers, please note that gold price rates on Wednesday do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), Tax Collected at Source (TCS), and other levies. Furthermore, there is no difference between normal gold price rates and hallmarked gold.