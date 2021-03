Gold price has gone up by a whopping Rs 1,200 per 100 gram for 22-carat and 24-carat gold today. Thus on March 18, the Gold rate per 10 gram increases by Rs 120, and Gold Price per 1 gram went up by Rs 12. So, today 10 gram 22-carat gold price in India is Rs 43,960 and the 100 gram 22-carat gold price is Rs 4,39,600. The 24 carat Gold rate per10 gram on Thursday stood at Rs 44,960 and the 24 carat Gold rate per 100 gram is Rs 4,49,600, as per a report on the good returns website. Also Read - Gold Price Today, March 17: Check Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Other Cities

City-wise, State-wise 22 Carat Gold Price Rate per 10 gram: 22 Carat Gold Price Rate per 10 gram in Chennai is Rs 42,370, in Mumbai is Rs 43,960, in Delhi is Rs 44,150, in Kolkata is Rs 44,270, in Bangalore is Rs 42,010, in Hyderabad is Rs 42,010, in Kerala is Rs 42,010, in Pune is Rs 43,960, in Gujarat’s Vadodara is Rs 44,500, in Ahmedabad is Rs 44,500, in Surat is Rs 44,500, in Jaipur is Rs 44,150, in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 44,150, in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore is Rs 42,370, in Madurai is Rs 42,370, in Vijayawada is Rs 42,010, in Patna is Rs 43,960, in Nagpur is Rs 43,960, in Chandigarh is Rs 44,150, in Bhubaneswar is Rs 42,010, in Mangalore is Rs 42,010, in Visakhapatnam is Rs 42,010, in Nashik is Rs 43,960, and in Mysore is Rs 42,010. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 16 March 2021: Gold Rates Fall; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Other Cities

City-wise, State-wise 24 Carat Gold Price Rate per 10 gram: 24 Carat Gold Price Rate per 10 gram in Chennai is Rs 46,220, in Mumbai is Rs 44,960, in Delhi is Rs 48,160, in Kolkata is Rs 46,910, in Bangalore is Rs 45,830, in Hyderabad is Rs 45,830, in Kerala is Rs 45,830, in Pune is Rs 44,960, in Gujarat’s Vadodara is Rs 46,360, in Ahmedabad is Rs 46,360, in Surat is Rs 46,360, in Jaipur is Rs 48,160, in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 48,160, in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore is Rs 46,220, in Madurai is Rs 46,220, in Vijayawada is Rs 45,830, in Patna is Rs 44,960, in Nagpur is Rs 44,960, in Chandigarh is Rs 48,160, in Bhubaneswar is Rs 45,830, in Mangalore is Rs 45,830, in Visakhapatnam is Rs 45,830, in Nashik is Rs 44,960, and in Mysore is Rs 45,830.

Readers, please note that both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold Price Rates do not include GST, TCS, and other levies.