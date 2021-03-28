New Delhi: Ahead of Holi, gold prices today declined by Rs 7,600 per 100 gram. Following the dip, the rate of 10-gram 22-carat gold on Sunday was Rs 43,920, the Good Returns Website showed. Notably, gold failed to glitter this week as the precious metal continued its downward trend with prices hitting a nearly 11-month low. Earlier this week, gold futures for April delivery opened at Rs 44,974 per 10 gram. However, a day later, it went down by Rs 100 per 100 gram. On March 23, the rate of yellow metal further slipped by Rs 1,200 per 100 gram. Similarly, on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, the downward trend continued. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 27 March 2021: Gold Rates Dip Below ₹44,000 Ahead of Holi. Check Revised Prices in Your City Here
22-carat And 24-carat Gold Price Today in Key Cities, States
According to the Good Returns Website, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 44,050 per 10 gm, while in Mumbai it is Rs 43,000. In Chennai, the precious metal is being sold at Rs 42,320, In cities like Gujarat’s Vadodara and Ahmedabad, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 44,440 (for 10 grams of 22-carat gold).
|City
|22-k gold (per 10 gm)
|24-k gold (per 10 gm)
|Kerala
|Rs 41,900
|Rs 45,710
|Lucknow
|Rs 44,050
|Rs 48,050
|Bangalore
|Rs 41,900
|Rs 45,710
|Pune
|Rs 43,000
|Rs 44,000
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 41,900
|Rs 45,710
|Jaipur
|Rs 44,050
|Rs 48,050
|Patna
|Rs 43,000
|Rs 44,000
|Chandigarh
|Rs 44,050
|Rs 48,050
Disclaimer: The 22-carat and the 24-carat gold rates shown above are not showroom prices. The rates of the precious metal are expected to change after the inclusion of Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Moreover, the prices of gold and silver vary across India due to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies.