New Delhi: Ahead of Holi, gold prices today declined by Rs 7,600 per 100 gram. Following the dip, the rate of 10-gram 22-carat gold on Sunday was Rs 43,920, the Good Returns Website showed. Notably, gold failed to glitter this week as the precious metal continued its downward trend with prices hitting a nearly 11-month low. Earlier this week, gold futures for April delivery opened at Rs 44,974 per 10 gram. However, a day later, it went down by Rs 100 per 100 gram. On March 23, the rate of yellow metal further slipped by Rs 1,200 per 100 gram. Similarly, on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, the downward trend continued. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 27 March 2021: Gold Rates Dip Below ₹44,000 Ahead of Holi. Check Revised Prices in Your City Here

22-carat And 24-carat Gold Price Today in Key Cities, States

According to the Good Returns Website, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 44,050 per 10 gm, while in Mumbai it is Rs 43,000. In Chennai, the precious metal is being sold at Rs 42,320, In cities like Gujarat’s Vadodara and Ahmedabad, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 44,440 (for 10 grams of 22-carat gold).

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Kerala Rs 41,900 Rs 45,710 Lucknow Rs 44,050 Rs 48,050 Bangalore Rs 41,900 Rs 45,710 Pune Rs 43,000 Rs 44,000 Visakhapatnam Rs 41,900 Rs 45,710 Jaipur Rs 44,050 Rs 48,050 Patna Rs 43,000 Rs 44,000 Chandigarh Rs 44,050 Rs 48,050