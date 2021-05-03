New Delhi: Gold Price today again fell as the month of May brings cheers to gold buyers. Gold rate came down marginally by Rs 100 per 100 gram. Gold started to become cheaper in the second half of April and the trend continues in May. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 21 April 2021: 22k Gold Price Falls | Check Rates in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Other Cities

Meanwhile in international markets, Gold prices inched higher on Monday. Spot gold went up by 0.1 per cent at USD 1,770.66 per ounce, the US Gold futures went up by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,770.30 per ounce.

Gold Price Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Other Cities in India

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,160 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,160 for 24-carat. Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 44,160 for 22-carat and Rs 45,160 for 24-carat.

Gold Price in Delhi is Rs 45,370 for 22-carat, and Rs 49,570 for 24-carat. Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 44,160 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,160 for 24-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,100 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,110 for 24-carat. Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 43,800 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,780 for 24-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,800 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,780 foor 24-carat. In Kerala, gold price is Rs 43,800 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,780 for 24-carat. Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,110 for 22-carat and Rs 48,810 for 24-carat.

Gold Rate Today in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 44,100 Rs 48,110 Bhubaneswar Rs 43,800 Rs 47,780 Patna Rs 44,160 Rs 45,160 Kerala Rs 43,800 Rs 47,780 Visakhapatnam Rs 43,800 Rs 47,780 Ahmedabad Rs 46,320 Rs 48,320 Chandigarh Rs 45,370 Rs 49,570 Jaipur Rs 45,370 Rs 59,570

Readers please note that the gold price rates mentioned in the copy do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS and other levies. Gold prices are likely to vary in jewellery shops.