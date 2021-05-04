New Delhi: Gold rate today – In a disappointing update for buyers, Gold price on Tuesday went up by Rs 2,000 per 100 gram. The increase in gold rate has come after the precious metal got cheaper throughout the second half of April and the beginning of May. Also Read - Impose Complete Lockdown To Control Deadly Second Wave Of COVID: Traders' Body Urges PM Modi

Meanwhile, in international market, the Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at USD 1,789.02 per ounce. Gold touched its highest since February 25 at USD 1,797.75.

Gold Rate, Gold Price Today In Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Other Cities

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 44,360 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,360 for 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 45,570 for 22-carat, and Rs 49,770 for 24-carat. Also Read - Final 2 US Flights With COVID Aid For India Delayed Till Wednesday

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 44,360 for 22-carat and Rs 45,360 for 24-carat. Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 44,360 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,360 for 24-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,220 for 22-carat and Rs 48,240 for 24-carat. In Bengaluru, gold rate is Rs 44,000 for 22-carat and Rs 48,000 for 24-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,000 for 22-carat and Rs 48,000 for 24-carat. In Kerala, gold price today is Rs 44,000 for 22-carat and Rs 48,000 for 24-carat.

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 44,220 Rs 48,240 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,000 Rs 48,000 Patna Rs 44,360 Rs 45,360 Kerala Rs 44,000 Rs 48,000 Visakhapatnam Rs 48,000 Rs 48,000 Ahmedabad Rs 46,520 Rs 48,520 Chandigarh Rs 45,570 Rs 49,770 Jaipur Rs 45,570 Rs 49,770

Readers please note that the gold price rates mentioned in the copy do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS and other levies. Gold prices are likely to vary in jewellery shops.