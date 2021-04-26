New Delhi: Gold Price today went down by Rs 100 per 100 gram. With this, the gold rate has down for three consecutive days bringing cheers to gold buyers who had to wait for the better part of April as wedding season in the country started amidst Covid pandemic, according to a report by good returns website. Also Read - Oscars 2021: Irrfan Khan And Bhanu Athaiya Feature in 'Memoriam' Section, Netizens Say 'Miss You Forever'

Meanwhile, in global markets, gold prices inched higher on Monday. Spot Gold prices went higher as dollar goes soft ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting scheduled to be held this week. Also Read - Maldives, Germany, Italy, And Bangladesh Ban Travelers From India Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

Gold Price Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Other Cities in India

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,940 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,940 for 24-carat. On Monday, gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,240 for 22-carat, and Rs 50,460 for 24-carat. Also Read - Google Doodle Thanks All The Healthcare Workers and Scientific Researchers With a Heart Emoji

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,760 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,830 for 24-carat. In Bengaluru, gold price is Rs 44,590 for 22-carat and Rs 48,650 for 24-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,430 for 22-carat and Rs 49,700 for 24-carat. In Hyderabad, gold price today is Rs 44,590 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,650 for 24-carat.

Gold price today in Pune is Rs 44,940 for 22-carat and Rs 45,940 for 24-carat. In Nagpur, gold price today is Rs 44,940 for 22-carat and Rs 45,940 for 24-carat.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, gold rate on Monday is Rs 46,240 for 22-carat, and Rs 50,460 for 24-carat.

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 44,760 Rs 48,830 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,590 Rs 48,650 Patna Rs 44,940 Rs 45,940 Kerala Rs 44,590 Rs 48,650 Visakhapatnam Rs 44,590 Rs 48,650 Ahmedabad Rs 46,460 Rs 48,420 Chandigarh Rs 46,240 Rs 50,460 Jaipur Rs 46,240 Rs 50,460

Readers please note that the mentioned gold price rates do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS and other levies. Gold prices are likely to vary in jewellery shops.