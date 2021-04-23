New Delhi: Gold Price today went up by Rs 500 per 100 gram in India. If you are buying 10 gram of gold, you need to pay Rs 50 more. The month of April has so far failed to bring any cheer for gold buyers amidst the wedding season as gold price seems to be on a hike-spree. Also Read - Canada Bans Passenger Flights From India For 30 Days Amid Rise in COVID Cases

Meanwhile, on global markets, Gold has gained and was poised for a third straight weekly rise. This was due to a softer US dollar, falling Treasury yields and a dip in equities. US President Joe Biden proposed to hike capital gains tax and the move has encouraged investors to flock towards bullion.

Gold Price Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities In India

Gold Price today in Mumbai is Rs 45,250 for 22-carat and Rs 46,250 for 24-carat. In Delhi, gold price today is Rs 46,650 for 22-carat and Rs 50,850 for 24-carat.

In Chennai, Gold price today is Rs 45,370 for 22-carat and Rs 49,500 for 24-carat. Gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 45,100 for 22-carat, and Rs 49,200 for 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 45,100 for 22-carat, and Rs 49,200 for 24-carat.

In Maharashtra’s Pune, gold price is Rs 45,250 for 22-carat, and Rs 46,250 for 24-carat. Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 45,250 for 22-carat, and Rs 46,250 for 24-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,650 for 22-carat gold, and Rs 50,850 for 24-carat gold.

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 45,370 Rs 49,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,100 Rs 49,200 Patna Rs 45,250 Rs 46,250 Kerala Rs 45,100 Rs 49,200 Visakhapatnam Rs 45,100 Rs 49,200 Ahmedabad Rs 46,900 Rs 48,870 Chandigarh Rs 46,650 Rs 50,850 Jaipur Rs 46,650 Rs 50,850

Readers please note that the mentioned gold price rates do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS and other levies. Gold prices are likely tro vary in jewellery shops.