Gold price today, November 25: Gold prices fall further, silver also nears Rs 1.44 lakh, know the rate in your city before buying

Gold and silver prices are experiencing pressure for the second consecutive day. Prices of both precious metals have fallen, both in the domestic futures market and international markets.

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Gold price today, November 25: Gold prices fall further, silver also nears Rs 1.44 lakh, know the rate in your city before buying (File.Representative)

Gold and silver prices fell again today, November 25th. Gold prices fell by Rs 533 on MCX to trade at Rs 121,796 per 10 grams. Silver also fell by Rs 738 to trade at Rs 144,700 per kilogram. Gold and silver prices also declined in the international market. Gold fell 0.43 percent to trade at $3,547 per ounce. Silver fell by $0.42 to trade at $40.61 per ounce.

What is the price of 22 carat gold today?

In Pune and Vadodara, the price of 24-carat gold is ₹12,781 per gram. 22-carat gold is ₹11,716 and 18-carat gold is ₹9,586 per gram. Gold prices are similar in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. 24-carat gold is ₹12,781, 22-carat gold is ₹11,716, and 18-carat gold is ₹9,586 per gram. In Chennai and Mumbai, the price of 24-carat gold is ₹12,781 per gram, while in Delhi, it is ₹12,791 per gram.

Why did the gold rate fall?

Gold prices fell by more than 2% on Tuesday. This was largely due to a dovish stance from US Federal Reserve officials and growing expectations of an interest rate hike in December. Furthermore, due to weakness in the US stock market, investors sold many assets, including gold, further pressuring gold prices.

What is the rate of silver today?

Silver prices vary slightly across major cities today. In Delhi, 100 grams of silver is priced at ₹14,502, and ₹145,020 per kilogram. Prices are slightly higher in Mumbai, where 100 grams are priced at ₹14,527 and ₹145,270 per kilogram. Kolkata has the lowest prices, with ₹14,507 per 100 grams and ₹145,070 per kilogram. In Bengaluru, silver is priced at ₹14,538 per 100 grams and ₹145,380 per kg. In Hyderabad, it is ₹14,550 per 100 grams and ₹145,500 per kg. In Chennai, it is ₹14,569 per 100 grams and ₹145,690 per kg. Silver is more expensive in Chennai and Hyderabad, while it is slightly cheaper in Delhi and Kolkata.