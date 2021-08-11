New Delhi: Gold price today remains low. Gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat was below Rs 46,000. Meanwhile, in the international market, gold was trading higher. Spot gold was up by 0.2 per cent at USD 1,732.49 per ounce, the US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to USD 1,733.50, as per Reuters report.Also Read - PAN Aadhaar Link Status Check Online, Last Date

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 43,720 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Mumbai today is Rs 45,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 45,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 43,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 44,620 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 44,620 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 45,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price varies from state to state and city to city. Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with price list at jewellery shops.