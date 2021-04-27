New Delhi: Gold Price Today – Gold remains steady in Indian market on Tuesday. This comes after gold rate went down for three consecutive days in April bringing much needed cheers to buyers. People buying Gold in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur and other cities in India will not require to pay more than yesterday’s price as wedding season boosts demand amidst Covid pandemic, according to gold rate list on good returns website. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Farmer Donates Rs 2 Lakh Saved For Daughter’s Wedding To Buy Oxygen

In the international markets, gold prices did not change much ahead of the crucial meeting of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. While spot gold prices remained stable at USD 1,780.86 per ounce, the US gold futures were little changed at USD 1,780.10 per ounce. Also Read - India Witnesses Slight Dip In Daily COVID-19 Spike, Records 3.19 Lakh Cases, 2,764 Deaths in Last 24 Hours | Key Points

Gold Rate Today

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 44,760 Rs 48,830 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,590 Rs 48,650 Patna Rs 44,940 Rs 45,940 Kerala Rs 44,590 Rs 48,650 Visakhapatnam Rs 44,590 Rs 48,650 Ahmedabad Rs 46,460 Rs 48,420 Chandigarh Rs 46,240 Rs 50,460 Jaipur Rs 46,240 Rs 50,460

Gold Price Rate in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Delhi, Other Cities in India

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 44,940 per 10 gram of 22-carat, Rs 45,940 for 24-carat. In Delhi, gold price on Tuesday is Rs 46,240 for 22-carat, and Rs 50,560 for 24-carat. Also Read - Karnataka Under 14-day Total Lockdown From Tonight 9 PM | Full LIST of Restrictions Here

In Chennai, gold price remains at Rs 44,700 for 22-carat and Rs 48,770 for 24-carat. In Bengaluru, gold price on Tuesday is Rs 44,590 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,650 for 24-carat.

In Hyderabad, gold price today is Rs 44,590 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,650 for 24-carat. Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,430 for 22-carat, and Rs 49,700 for 24-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 44,940 for 22-carat and Rs 45,940 for 24-carat. In Nagpur, gold price is Rs 44,940 for 22-carat and Rs 45,940 for 24-carat.

Readers please note that the gold price rates mentioned in the copy do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS and other levies. Gold prices are likely to vary in jewellery shops.